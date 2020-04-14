Musicians including Liam Gallagher donate items to NHS charity raffle

Musicians including Liam Gallagher, Lewis Capaldi and the Arctic Monkeys have donated items to a raffle which will raise funds for frontline NHS staff.

The proceeds of the NHS Fest raffle will be donated to Help Our NHS, which is distributing items including hand creams, sandwiches, toiletries, food and drink to healthcare workers.

The raffle includes a pair of signed Adidas LG Spezial trainers signed by Gallagher, tickets for some of his future gigs, a signed parka from his Pretty Green fashion label and a tambourine he has signed.

Lewis Capaldi has also donated to the raffle (Isabel Infantes/PA)

A guitar played by Bring Me The Horizon’s Lee Malia in the music video for Ludens and entry to all concerts and festivals run by the Live Nation events company in 2021 are also on offer.

A set visit to filming of series six of Peaky Blinders, as well as tickets to the Peaky Blinders Festival, are included in the raffle.

Snow Patrol, The Chemical Brothers, New Order, Sam Fender and Primal Scream are among the other acts to have donated.

The project has been launched by Gallagher’s tour manager Ben Pomphrett, who said he came up with the idea because he has a partner who works in intensive care.

An item from Fender will also be up for grabs (Ian West/PA)

He said: “With an understanding of how busy they can be in normal times, and the challenges they’re about to face, it just seemed like something worth doing.

“Since I work as a tour manager, and the music industry is now on pause for the foreseeable, it’s a way for me to put my free time to good use, and hopefully do something beneficial.”

The raffle opens at 6pm on Tuesday and closes at 6pm on Friday.

Primal Scream have also donated (Anthony Devlin/PA)

Tickets for the raffle cost £5 and there will also be NHS Fest merchandise on sale.

There will also be a crowdfunding campaign.