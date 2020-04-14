Michael Sheen criticises ITV ‘for calling him Martin Sheen’

Michael Sheen has criticised ITV for getting his name wrong after a continuity announcer reportedly called him by the name of fellow actor Martin Sheen.

The blunder apparently took place before the second instalment of Quiz was broadcast on Tuesday evening.

The actor, who plays Chris Tarrant in the mini-series, even changed his name to Martin Sheen on Twitter after complaining about the incident.

He changed his name to that of Hollywood actor Martin Sheen on Twitter (Andrew Matthews/PA)

He tweeted: “Hey ITV the least you can do is get my name right in your trailers FFS.”

The apparent mistake prompted amusement among some social media users.

Writer Caitlin Moran tweeted: “ITV announced him as ‘Martin Sheen’.

After news broke of the coughing scandal, the Ingrams were subject to torment from the general public.#Quiz continues Wednesday at 9pm on ITV and @ITVHub ?https://t.co/hOJ1Ka49UK @michaelsheen @SiansUniverse pic.twitter.com/Q2zKVbU1ZD — ITV (@ITV) April 14, 2020

“But to be fair, he’s such a powerful and elastic actor he could probably do a better Martin Sheen than Martin Sheen.”

Another Twitter user said: “Such an acting chameleon. You’re confusing everyone, my love.”

Another fan wrote: “You’re in lockdown for three weeks and everyone forgets you.”

Quiz tells the story of the infamous 2001 Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? cheating scandal.