Menu

Advertising

Kaiser Chiefs unveil special lockdown re-recording of hit song

Showbiz | Published:

The group all recorded themselves at home.

Kaiser Chiefs

Kaiser Chiefs star Ricky Wilson has debuted a special lockdown re-recording of the band’s hit single Oh My God.

The British group have filmed themselves from home and changed the lyrics of their debut single from ‘Oh my God I can’t believe it, I’ve never been this far away from home’, to ‘Oh my God I can’t believe it, I’ve never spent this much time at home’.

They were inspired to change the song amid the coronavirus crisis after a fan texted The Chris Moyles Show on Radio X suggesting alternative lyrics.

Wilson unveiled the reworked ‘Stay Home Edit’ on Moyles’ radio show, saying: “‘Kaisers Assemble!’, I shouted, and I let off the Kaiser symbol above my house and yeah, we all did it from our houses, re-recorded it.”

Moyles added: “Somebody listening to our show texted in the other week with a throwaway joke and that joke has become a thing, and it’s brilliant.

“So we played the Kaiser Chiefs’ Oh My God the other week – ‘Oh my God I can’t believe it, I’ve never been this far away from home’ – and one of our listeners texted in and went ‘Oh my God I can’t believe it, I’ve never spent this much time at home! LOL’ and I went ‘hey, that’s good, that!’.

“So I texted Ricky and I said ‘Oh my God I can’t believe it, I’ve never spent this much time at home! – you know, lockdown’, and Ricky replied with a text along the lines of ‘do you know, when I read this text I thought it was a brilliant idea and I thought, yeah we’ll re-record it’.”

Advertising

The lyrics take inspiration from the surge in sales of antibacterial products and the success of the Netflix docu-series Tiger King.

They include: “Now you’re taking advice from a band named Kaiser, covering your body in hand sanitiser.”

They also include: “Netflix better than an antibiotic, growing out my hair like Joe Exotic.”

The Chris Moyles Show on Radio X is on weekdays from 6.30am to 10am and on Saturdays from 8am to 11am.

Showbiz

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News