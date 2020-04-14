Holly Willoughby pays birthday tribute to ‘ray of sunshine’ daughter Belle

Holly Willoughby has paid tribute to her daughter Belle on her ninth birthday and showed off the cake she made for her.

This Morning presenter Willoughby crafted a special ice cream cake decorated with Percy Pigs and jelly sweets for her daughter, who she called a “ray of sunshine”.

Over the weekend, she shared a picture of herself crafting the treat using ice cream and Swiss roll, writing: “Today’s project… making an ice cream cake for Belle’s birthday on Tuesday…

“Never done it before, will report back once we reveal it!”

She later updated fans, writing: “Reporting back… Ice cream cake was a success! Belle is super happy with her birthday creation… and we are super happy to have such a ray of sunshine in our life… Happy birthday beautiful Belle… keep being you… just as you are… we LOVE you!”

Willoughby and husband Daniel Baldwin have been married since 2007 and are also parents to sons Chester, five, and Harry, 10.