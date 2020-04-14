Menu

Advertising

Demi Lovato says she is ‘not friends with’ Selena Gomez

Showbiz | Published:

The singer said that even though they are no longer friends she is “always going to have love” for her.

Demi Lovato tour

Demi Lovato has said that she is not friends with Selena Gomez, despite the fact that they have known each other for a long time.

The singer, 27, who appeared on the Disney Channel around the same time as Gomez, told Harper’s Bazaar that she had lost contact with most people “from that era”.

When asked about an Instagram post Gomez did about her after she performed at the Grammy Awards, Lovato told the magazine: “When you grow up with somebody, you’re always going to have love for them.

Selena Gomez new single
Gomez used to appear on the Disney Channel (Matt Crossick/PA)

“But I’m not friends with her, so [the Instagram post] felt…”

She added that she will “always have love for her, and I wish everybody nothing but the best”.

Lovato said that she is still good friends with fellow former teen star Miley Cyrus.

Glastonbury Festival 2019 – Day 5
She said that she is good friends with Cyrus (Aaron Chown/PA)

Advertising

She said: “I talk to Miley. She’s awesome and I love her to death and always will, always have.

“But I think she’s kind of the only one from that era that I still stay in touch with.”

Lovato recently appeared on Cyrus’ Instagram Live programme Bright Minded.

Showbiz

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News