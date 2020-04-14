Charli XCX reveals how quarantine is inspiring her new album

Charli XCX has said being in quarantine with her boyfriend Huck Kwong has changed their relationship and inspired her new music.

The singer added that being creative is helping her stay positive during the lockdown.

Speaking on her Apple Music show The Candy Shop, she said: “I’m definitely focusing on right now.

“I would say the majority of this album will probably be about me and my boyfriend’s relationship, because that’s what I’m experiencing.

“But that’s actually great because the narrative for us has changed so much because of quarantine.

“Pre-quarantine, there was a lot of physical but also emotional distance between us.

“And this quarantine time has really just brought us so close together.

“And that journey has been really interesting and has been something that probably wouldn’t have happened as quickly had this time not happened.

“So for me, I think that will be what the focus is lyrically.”

Discussing how she is keeping healthy and active during the coronavirus crisis, she said: “For me, I try and do a small workout every day, even if it’s just for 15 or 20 minutes.

“I try and move my body a little bit.

“If I’m able to go outside on some kind of a safe walk, obviously keeping away from anybody that I see, I do try and do that.

“I try and breathe fresh air. But yeah, moving my body really helps.

“And honestly, being creative really helps with my mental health and my positivity, and that’s why it was so important for me to create this album during this time.

“I needed to feel like my brain was working on something that brings me joy and so that’s how I’ve been dealing with it.

“I’ve also been FaceTiming friends, making sure that I’m speaking to my family when I can, because I feel like that can really bring you such a dose of joy, if that’s possible for you to do.

“So, that’s what I’ve been doing and it’s been working pretty good so far.”

Her collaborator Caroline Polachek also told the show about her experience with Covid-19, saying: “Well, I got it about a month ago, and at that point there weren’t… In most places there still aren’t tests available, but without a doubt it was coronavirus and not the flu.

“It was all the same symptoms.

“And actually I had a couple of symptoms that at the time weren’t being so reported on, like loss of sense of smell and weird stomach issues as well.

“That’s one of the things that made it so different than the flu was these weird stomach cramps.

“And at the time those were curveballs, so I was like, I’m not sure if I have this or not.

“And then now I know for sure that that’s what I had.

“There were so many people messaging me, and actually a lot of musicians messaging me being like ‘I have this too’.

“But people who weren’t speaking publicly about it.

“And I can’t help but wonder if people feel like there’s any kind of stigma around being sick with it, or just being sick in general.

“But I felt like it was really important to talk about it.

“Just emphasising that this is something to take very seriously.

“This is something that people you know have, it is going to start affecting people’s real lives.

“By now we’ve adjusted to that idea, but a month ago it felt really like ‘Whoa. What?’”