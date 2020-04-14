Catherine Tate to reprise schoolgirl role – now struggling with home education

Catherine Tate will reprise her errant schoolgirl role – now struggling with home education – with David Tennant as her teacher for a BBC show.

Tate, 51, played “Am I bovvered?” Lauren alongside a host of other colourful characters in The Catherine Tate Show.

She will be back as the argumentative pupil in The Big Night In on BBC One, being hosted by Matt Baker, Sir Lenny Henry and Davina McCall.

Doctor Who star Tennant will play her teacher, struggling to teach her remotely.

Tate will appear on The Big Night In (BBC Children In Need/Comic Relief/BBC/PA)

Baker, 42, told BBC Breakfast: “Catherine Tate and David Tennant will be doing a sketch.

“We’re all into the home schooling thing at the moment (under lockdown) so Catherine Tate’s school pupil will be taught by David Tennant over video-calling. Who knows what that’s going to look like?”

Peter Kay and Gary Barlow will be providing entertainment from their homes in the programme.

Baker, speaking from his home, added: “Nights like these normally take months to plan and we’re doing this in a matter of weeks.

“Donations are welcome but this is not a charity do to try to raise loads of money.

“This is to support people, to try to raise awareness.”

Zoe Ball and Paddy McGuinness will also host the show.

Any proceeds will be split between BBC Children In Need and Comic Relief for the most “vulnerable people who really need the support right now”, Baker said.

Tennant previously starred as the Time Lord and Tate was his assistant on Doctor Who.

The Scot previously played a teacher alongside Tate as Lauren for a sketch for Comic Relief in 2007.



The show will be broadcast on BBC One on Thursday April 23 between 7pm and 10pm.