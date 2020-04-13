Ricky Gervais: There is no point trying not to offend people in comedy

Ricky Gervais says he would still get complaints if he cleaned up his drama.

The comic is back with a second series of After Life, in which he plays a local journalist who decides to say and do whatever he wants following the death of his wife.

He said it does not bother him if viewers find the Netflix drama offensive.

“I could take every bad bit out and put that out, and I’d get as many complaints, because they’ll find something,” The Office creator said.

We’re less that 1 month away from #AfterLife2 coming to Netflix! pic.twitter.com/TNIoQvbAK5 — After Life (@AfterLife_Fans) March 25, 2020

“The cleaner and nicer you get, the less you have left, and they’ll still find it,” he said.

“You can’t make a joke that someone somewhere won’t find offensive, so you shouldn’t try.”

The second series of After Life launches on Netflix on Friday April 24