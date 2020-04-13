Michael Sheen’s transformation into Chris Tarrant in Quiz praised by viewers

Viewers have praised Michael Sheen’s “uncanny” transformation into Chris Tarrant in a new drama about the Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? cheating scandal.

The Welsh actor appeared in the ITV show with blond hair and clothing in the style of Tarrant as he imitated the host’s accent and mannerisms.

His performance as Tarrant was praised by viewers of the programme on social media.

Really enjoyed #Quiz tonight, looking forward to the rest of it @michaelsheen as expected is brilliant as Dad… To be fair, he's so good he'd probably be convincing as my Norwegian auntie Tina — Toby Tarrant (@tobytarrant) April 13, 2020

Tarrant’s son Toby said he “really enjoyed” the programme.

He added: “Michael Sheen as expected is brilliant as dad.

“To be fair, he’s so good he’d probably be convincing as my Norwegian auntie Tina.”

Another Twitter user wrote: “What kind of wizardry have they used to completely transform Michael Sheen into Chris Tarrant?!

“The research he must have gone into is remarkable, absolutely uncanny and spot on.”

Sheen said he did extensive research for the role (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Another said: “Is it just me or is Michael Sheen doing a better job of portraying Chris Tarrant than Chris Tarrant does?”

Sheen previously said he had watched hours of tapes from the show as part of his research for the role.

He added that preparing for the role gave him a “real respect for what a brilliant job” Tarrant did while hosting the programme.

Quiz tells the story of how Major Charles Ingram tried to cheat his way to the prize money on Who Wants To Be A Millionaire?

Dubbed the “Coughing Major”, he was found guilty along with his wife Diana and their accomplice, Tecwen Whittock of cheating their way to the top prize in 2001.

The trio maintained their innocence but were convicted of deception following a high-profile 2003 trial.

Sheen is known for his portrayals of famous faces on screen including Tony Blair, Sir David Frost and Brian Clough.