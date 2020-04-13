Classic FM Hall Of Fame’s top 20 pieces of the year

Classic FM has released the results of its 25th Hall Of Fame survey, with Beethoven and Mozart among the most popular composers.

More than 130,000 votes were cast online at ClassicFM.com and by post between January 20 and March 22.

Top 20 pieces

1. Vaughan Williams – The Lark Ascending

2. Beethoven – Symphony No 9 (“Choral”)

3. Elgar – Enigma Variations

4. Rachmaninov – Piano Concerto No 2

5. Vaughan Williams – Fantasia on a Theme by Thomas Tallis

6. Beethoven – Piano Concerto No 5 (“Emperor”)

7. Tchaikovsky – 1812 Overture

8. Tchaikovsky – Swan Lake

9. Mozart – Requiem

10. Tchaikovsky – The Nutcracker

11. Mozart – Clarinet Concerto

12. Beethoven – Piano Sonata No 14 (“Moonlight”)

13. Elgar – Cello Concerto

14. Williams – Schindler’s List

15. Beethoven – Symphony No 7

16. Mozart – The Magic Flute

17. Beethoven – Symphony No 6 (“Pastoral”)

18. Beethoven – Symphony No 5

19. Allegri – Miserere

20. Handel – Messiah