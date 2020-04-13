Advertising
Classic FM Hall Of Fame’s top 20 pieces of the year
The list features Vaughan Williams’ The Lark Ascending and Elgar’s Enigma Variations, among others.
Classic FM has released the results of its 25th Hall Of Fame survey, with Beethoven and Mozart among the most popular composers.
More than 130,000 votes were cast online at ClassicFM.com and by post between January 20 and March 22.
Top 20 pieces
1. Vaughan Williams – The Lark Ascending
2. Beethoven – Symphony No 9 (“Choral”)
3. Elgar – Enigma Variations
4. Rachmaninov – Piano Concerto No 2
5. Vaughan Williams – Fantasia on a Theme by Thomas Tallis
6. Beethoven – Piano Concerto No 5 (“Emperor”)
7. Tchaikovsky – 1812 Overture
8. Tchaikovsky – Swan Lake
9. Mozart – Requiem
10. Tchaikovsky – The Nutcracker
11. Mozart – Clarinet Concerto
12. Beethoven – Piano Sonata No 14 (“Moonlight”)
13. Elgar – Cello Concerto
14. Williams – Schindler’s List
15. Beethoven – Symphony No 7
16. Mozart – The Magic Flute
17. Beethoven – Symphony No 6 (“Pastoral”)
18. Beethoven – Symphony No 5
19. Allegri – Miserere
20. Handel – Messiah
