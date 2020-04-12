Elizabeth Hurley’s hopes of finding new man dashed by lockdown

Elizabeth Hurley has said her hopes of meeting a new man have been scuppered by lockdown.

The actress and model, 54, is self-isolating with eight others, including her 18-year-old son Damian and widowed mother Angela, at her country home in Herefordshire.

She told Hello! magazine: “I’d love to fall madly in love with someone, which certainly won’t happen whilst I’m locked down with blood relatives.

“Maybe when it’s over I’ll put my headlamps on full beam and make an effort.”

Hurley has previously had high-profile relationships with actor Hugh Grant, Australian cricketer Shane Warne and was married to businessman Arun Nayar from 2007 until 2011.

Elizabeth Hurley and her son Damian (David Parry/PA)

The star of films including Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery said she had no plans to continue modelling swimwear in her 60s.

She said: “I sincerely hope not. I’ll definitely still wear it though.”

Advertising

The star compared living with her relatives to the 70s TV series The Waltons, which followed a family in rural Virginia during the Great Depression and Second World War.

“There are nine of us,” she said.

(Hello! magazine/PA)

“I have my whole family here, including my mother, an aunt and a friend who has severe respiratory problems.

Advertising

“I am completely paranoid that I won’t be able to keep them safe and I haven’t let anyone leave the house apart from me.

“I just nip out to local food stores and wear a mask and gloves. I’m terrified of bringing the virus back to my vulnerable guests.”

Hurley said she had been diligent about dividing up family tasks and had drawn up a written plan.

She said: “We’ve all got designated jobs, which I couldn’t resist putting on a colour-coded Excel sheet. I’m in charge of meal planning, food shopping and laundry.

“If it weren’t for the fact that we’re terrified of losing loved ones, we’re actually quite happy cocooned up together.

“The TV isn’t allowed to be turned on until 6pm so we don’t turn into couch potatoes.”

Asked how she had been keeping herself busy, Hurley said: “Secretly, I’d much rather be gardening than doing anything else. I’ve been outside doing things for at least five hours a day.

“My brother bought me a set of what he calls ‘lady tools’, which are lightweight.

“I have my own shed with all my tools in it, and woe betide anyone else who uses them. Otherwise, I think I’m okay with everything.”

Read the full article in Hello! magazine, out now.