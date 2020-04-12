Benidorm star swaps Spanish sunshine for cobbles of Coronation Street

Benidorm star Tony Maudsley said he is “thrilled” to be joining the cast of Coronation Street.

Maudsley, 52, who plays hairdresser Kenneth DuBeke in the hit comedy series, will star as the son of the late undertaker Archie Shuttleworth.

The actor told fans how he was thrilled to be working on his “favourite show”.

Tony Maudsley (right) with Benidorm co-star Adam Gillen (Yui Mok/PA)

He posted on Twitter: “Yes I can indeed confirm this to be true.

“I’m chuffed to be staying at my ITV home and heading to Weatherfield and I for one, couldn’t be happier.

“As a long time fan of Coronation Street I’m thrilled to be joining the cast of my favourite show.

“Here’s to the next exciting chapter.”

The tweet received hundreds of responses from fans and cast members including Corrie veterans Beverley Callard, who posted: “Can’t wait! Xx”, and Kate Ford, who described the news as “fab”.

Former cobbles star Charlie Condou tweeted: “Brilliant news, you’ll be amazing xxx.”

Liverpool-born Maudsley revealed he will be in a “regular, permanent role” on Weatherfield’s famous cobbles.

He will join the soap when filming resumes after the coronavirus outbreak.

Shuttleworth, who was killed off in the soap in 2018, was played by comedian and actor Roy Hudd, who died in March.

Maudsley appeared in Benidorm from 2011 to 2018 when the sitcom, which first aired in 2007, was cancelled after 10 series.

He also starred in Harry Potter And The Order of the Phoenix, voicing the character of Grawp, Hagrid’s giant brother.