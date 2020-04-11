Winging it: John Barnes admits he has not studied ahead of quiz show appearance

John Barnes has admitted to not doing any special preparation ahead of his appearance on Who Wants To Be A Millionaire.

The former England footballer, 56, will take part in a celebrity edition of the quiz show, which is presented by Jeremy Clarkson.

While many hit the books and do some revision before sitting in the Millionaire hots eat, Barnes questioned that approach.

Former England international John Barnes will take part in a celebrity edition of Who Wants To Be A Millionaire (Mike Egerton/PA)

He said: “No, I mean you can’t do prep because you don’t know what questions are going to come up. On a show like that, you haven’t got a clue what’s going to come up.

“You just have to think about what you actually do know and keep your fingers crossed that something like that comes up.”

The skilful winger was one of the country’s best-known footballers during the 1980s and 90s, with spells at clubs including Watford, Liverpool and Newcastle.

He also won 79 England caps during a glittering career. His time at the top of the beautiful game has prepared him for high-pressure situations and Barnes said he feels no nerves ahead of Who Wants To Be A Millionaire.

“No, I don’t get nervous,” he said. “Because, in anything like that, you just try and do your best.

“There’s no point getting nervous, because no matter how bright you are, no matter how intelligent you are, no matter how stupid you are, if a question comes up that you know the answer, you’re gonna know the answer.

“Obviously, the good thing about it is that it’s a multiple choice, so you have one of four, so you’ve got a decent chance. So I don’t get nervous over things like that at all.”

Barnes appears on Who Wants To Be A Millionaire on ITV on Sunday at 7pm.