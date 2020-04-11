Matt Tebbutt explains why Saturday Kitchen guests were not social distancing

A pre-recorded episode of Saturday Kitchen has aired on BBC One, showing guests failing to social distance.

Host Matt Tebbutt explained that the episode had been recorded before the lockdown as an “Easter treat” for viewers.

He said the celebrity cooking show would return to its usual live format next week, broadcasting remotely.

?ANNOUNCEMENT!? We recorded this show as an Easter treat before lockdown and before government guidelines on how to stay safe We’re back live next Saturday and if you can’t wait until then, Matt’s live every day on @BBCOne this week with #DailyKitchenLive #SaturdayKitchen pic.twitter.com/JnSsSavQzn — SaturdayKitchen (@SaturdayKitchen) April 11, 2020

Speaking in a pre-recorded segment before the programme, he said: “Good morning. Now, before you settle down to watch this episode of Saturday Kitchen, we need you to know that we recorded this show as an Easter treat before the lockdown and before government guidelines on how to stay safe.”

Tebbutt urged viewers to tune into his new programme, Daily Kitchen Live, which will air on BBC One at 10am every weekday starting on Monday.

He added: “Jack Monroe will join me to help give you the most up-to-date advice on what to cook now, with what is available, to stay healthy and make the best possible tasty dishes.

“I hope you enjoy this show and happy Easter.”

Advertising

Kimberley Walsh (Ian West/PA)

Saturday’s episode featured chefs Jane Baxter and Tony Singh as well as an appearance from Girls Aloud star Kimberley Walsh.

Walsh, 38, appeared to promote Sleepless, a musical based on the film Sleepless In Seattle, which she was due to star in alongside The Wanted’s Jay McGuiness.

However, since filming, performances of Sleepless have been put on hold due to the pandemic.

The episode also featured archive clips from Rick Stein, Keith Floyd and Mary Berry.