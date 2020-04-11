Lily Allen celebrates David Harbour’s birthday with sweet post in lockdown

Lily Allen celebrated her boyfriend David Harbour’s birthday in lockdown with a homemade cake and bunting.

The British singer, 34, is self-isolating with the American Stranger Things actor, 45, and her two daughters.

It is thought the pair have been in a relationship since the summer of 2019.

Sharing a photo of their birthday celebrations on Friday, Allen simply wrote: “HBD.”

Harbour shared a longer message with his 5.7 million Instagram followers, joking that those who forgot his birthday were “heartless jerks”.

His photo appeared to show Allen’s two daughters, Marnie and Ethel.

“To all the friends and fans that reached out with birthday wishes yesterday, thank you, so happy to have so so so so many people out there tracking my race to being infirm and embarrassingly saggy all over,” he wrote.

“And to those that didn’t, you’re heartless jerks.

“Very happy the supply lines still manage to ship dinosaur toothpicks. A birthday isn’t the same without an extinct species menagerie atop lush radioactive fluorescent green icing.

“I feel like a quarantined kid again, on the verge of a 10,000 year ice age. Hey triceratops! Looking trim!”

Lily Allen (Jacob King/PA)

He also quipped that celebrity baker Paul Hollywood should call Allen for “baking tips”.

Allen was previously married to builder Sam Cooper, with whom she shares her two daughters.

Harbour, who plays Jim Hopper in the hit Netflix sci-fi series, was previously in a relationship with Fantastic Beasts And Where to Find them actress Alison Sudol.