Idris Elba voices film highlighting BBC’s response to pandemic

Idris Elba has voiced a short film documenting the BBC’s response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Luther star, 47, reads an abbreviated version of the poem Don’t Quit by Edgar Guest as a montage of footage from the past few weeks flashes across the screen.

Elba and his wife Sabrina Dhowre were among the first public figures to test positive for the virus.

The film documents empty supermarket shelves and deserted streets, as well as more positive moments including the Clap For Carers initiative and personal messages from NHS staff.

It concludes with the message that “together, we’ll get through”.

The corporation will release two more 60-second edits in the coming days, with poems read by Line Of Duty stars Vicky McClure and Stephen Graham.

The BBC’s chief customer officer Kerris Bright said: “At a time when people are apart we wanted to focus on the things which, actually, are bringing us together.

“We hope this BBC film does that, and reinforces the things which connect us in these difficult times.”

BBC Creative’s executive creative director Helen Rhodes said: “This is a time when everyone is pulling together to get through this crisis.

“We really hope we’ve managed to capture the emotion of that and show the ways in which the BBC is trying to help by using all our resources to keep us connected and bring us closer.”

The BBC Creative film will be shown from Saturday across BBC platforms including TV, radio, iPlayer and BBC Sounds.