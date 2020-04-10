TV presenter Fiona Phillips details ‘horrible’ coronavirus experience

TV presenter Fiona Phillips has opened up on her “horrible” experience with coronavirus and revealed she is now free of the disease.

The former GMTV host, 59, said she fell ill on March 20 and suffered symptoms including severe fatigue, a “fiery throat” and difficulty breathing.

It took her three weeks to recover from the “scary” virus, which left her bed-ridden for days.

Fiona Phillips has opened up on her ‘horrible’ experience with coronavirus (Ian West/PA)

Writing in the Mirror, she said: “All I can say is I felt as though I’d been clobbered in my sleep.

“However hard I tried to get myself out of bed and on with the day ahead, something was holding me back.”

Describing the symptoms, Phillips said: “I’d had horrible gut pain for a few days.

“My whole digestive tract was making a pain of itself, demanding attention and really dragging me down.”

Phillips was still in bed three days after she first became ill and her husband – This Morning boss Martin Frizell – had to stay home from work to avoid the risk of infecting his ITV colleagues.

“Imagine how popular I’d have been if THAT had happened!” Phillips said.

The TV presenter confirmed she was now feeling better, though still tired, adding: “My thoughts very much remain with those still fighting this horrible disease.”