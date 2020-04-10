Simon Cowell reunites with Pride Of Britain child on Britain’s Got Talent

Simon Cowell has reunited with a little girl he celebrated at the Pride Of Britain awards as she auditioned on Britain’s Got Talent.

Ella Chadwick, was 11 when she was presented with the Child Of Courage prize by the reality show judge at the star-studded ceremony in 2018.

She had raised £3,000 for the hospital where she has been treated for nephrotic syndrome, which had led to her undergoing 40 operations.

Ella Chadwick during the Pride Of Britain Awards 2018 (Steve Parsons/PA)

The pair reunited on stage after Ella auditioned with the signing choir Sign Along With Us on the first episode of the new series of the talent show, which was filmed before the current coronavirus crisis.

Ella and the choir, who are aged between four and 58, sang and signed along to The Greatest Showman hit This Is Me.

After the performance, Cowell said: “I have to confess I have a friend of mine in this choice, Ella.

“Remember Pride of Britain?

“I heard Ella sing and I said I have a feeling you’re going to be auditioning on one of our shows and guess what? You’re here!

“You sang This Is Me and I’m thinking you are us, because you define what this show should be all about.

“This is an audition I will never ever forget.”

Ella (front centre) performing with the choir (Syco/Thames/ITV)

Another act hoping to impress the judges is the XIX dance troop, who travelled from Mumbai in India in the hopes of dazzling Cowell and his fellow judges David Walliams, Amanda Holden and Alesha Dixon.

Also trying their luck are Scottish hip hop dance crew Nu Crew, a father-and-son magic duo James and Dylan Piper, Papi Flex, a contortionist from Belgium, and dog trainer Diana Vedyashinka, who appeared with her five dachshunds.

Britain’s Got Talent is on ITV at 8pm on April 11.