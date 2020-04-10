Netflix’s Tiger King returning for another episode

Netflix’s wildly successful Tiger King series will return for one more episode, the streaming giant has said.

The seven-part documentary series tells the story of eccentric wildlife breeder Joe Exotic, who was later jailed for plotting the murder of an animal rights activist.

Exotic is just one of the weird and wonderful characters featured in Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem And Madness, which has become a breakout hit for Netflix.

The Tiger King and I — a Tiger King after show hosted by Joel McHale and featuring brand new interviews with John Reinke, Joshua Dial, John Finlay, Saff, Erik Cowie, Rick Kirkman, and Jeff and Lauren Lowe — will premiere April 12 pic.twitter.com/8fbbNdaiDA — Netflix (@netflix) April 9, 2020

An eighth episode, titled The Tiger King And I, will arrive on the streaming service on April 12.

Hosted by comedian Joel McHale, it will include interviews with stars from the show including John Reinke, Joshua Dial, John Finlay, Saff, Erik Cowie, Rick Kirkman, and Jeff and Lauren Lowe.

In a video announcing the episode, McHale said: “I talk to a lot of people involved in the project.

“To see what’s happened in their lives since the release of the series. It’s eye-opening and, hopefully, funny.”

Tiger King chronicles the downfall of Exotic, whose real name is Joseph Maldonado-Passage, as he struggles to maintain control of his zoo in Oklahoma.

It has proven hugely popular and attracted an army of celebrity fans, many of whom have dressed up as Exotic.

On Wednesday Donald Trump responded to calls for a pardon amid online claims Exotic was innocent of trying to have Big Cat Rescue owner Carole Baskin killed.

“I’ll take a look,” the president joked during a press conference.