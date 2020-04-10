Liam Gallagher latest star to announces free concert for NHS staff

Liam Gallagher has announced a free concert for NHS workers putting their lives at risk on the frontline of the coronavirus outbreak.

The former Oasis singer will perform at London’s O2 Arena, which has a capacity of 20,000, on October 29.

Announcing the news, Gallagher said: “It’s an honour to announce that I will be doing a gig for the NHS and careworkers at London’s The O2 on October 29. They do an incredible job, we are very lucky to have them. LG x.”

Tickets for the concert are limited to two per person and NHS staff can apply from 9am on Wednesday April 15.

Gallagher, 47, had previously said he hoped his estranged brother Noel would agree to a Oasis reunion concert with money raised going towards the NHS.

He said he was “sick of pleading” for the reunion to happen.

Noel, 52, has not yet publicly responded.

Gallagher is just the latest in a list of artists who have announced free concerts to show their gratitude to hardworking NHS staff risking their lives amid the pandemic.

Welsh rock band Manic Street Preachers announced two arena shows on Wednesday.

The group will perform at the Cardiff Motorpoint Arena on December 4 and 5, with the first concert free for NHS staff.

The second will be ticketed, with all profits going to NHS Wales charities.

Paul Heaton and Jacqui Abbott, previously members of the Beautiful South, will perform a free concert for NHS staff in Nottingham.

Rick Astley has also announced a free gig, as have Irish band The Script.