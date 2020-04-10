Khloe Kardashian decides to freeze her eggs

Khloe Kardashian revealed she decided to freeze her eggs after saying she may “never date again” following her split from Tristan Thompson.

The reality TV star shares one-year-old daughter True with the professional basketball player. The couple broke up last year amid allegations he cheated.

During the latest episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, Kardashian’s mother Kris Jenner tried to arrange a date for her daughter in a string of cringe-worthy encounters.

The matriarch scouted a sporting goods store looking for a potential partner and later a golf course.

Kardashian, 35, shrugged off her mother’s offer of help, saying: “Get over it. I’m single and I’m very f***ing happy.”

Later, she discussed her future with best friend Malika Haqq, who questioned whether Kardashian, who has four sisters and a brother, wanted True to grow up without siblings.

“The truth is, I had a lot of siblings. You had a lot of siblings,” Haqq said. “You just have to really ask yourself, is this something that I want to secure because I want to make sure and know for sure that True will never have to experience being alone (or) not having the support system that you’ve survived off of?”

Kardashian then revealed she had made a decision on her fertility.

“I decided that I am going to freeze my eggs – just one to get you off my back – but because there’s no downside to it, so why not?” she said.

Elsewhere in the episode, Kardashian suspected Jenner’s partner, 39-year-old Corey Gamble, had been cheating.

She was tipped off he had been seen entering a hotel in Beverly Hills with a redheaded woman and arrived to confront him.

They arrive at the hotel room – only discover the mystery woman was Jenner, 64, in a wig and lingerie.

“What are you wearing?” a stunned Kardashian said. “I actually am so grossed out. I don’t want to know what you’re doing. Ew!”

Keeping Up With The Kardashians airs on E! in the UK.