Kate Garraway shares update on her husband who is battling coronavirus

Kate Garraway has shared an update on the condition of her husband Derek Draper, who is being treated in hospital for the coronavirus, to say he “remains in intensive care and is still very ill”.

The TV presenter said it “remains an excruciatingly worrying time” in a message read out on air by her Good Morning Britain co-presenter Ben Shephard.

Kate Garraway alongside her husband Derek Draper and children Darcey and Bill pictured last year (PA)

She praised the NHS team treating him as “extraordinary”, saying: “I know that it’s only their professionalism, dedication and bravery that has kept Derek with us so far. I also know that they are working just as hard on all the patients in their care.”

Draper, 52, a former lobbyist and political adviser, was admitted to hospital last Monday.

Garraway added: “It is hard to find the right words because thank you alone just doesn’t seem enough but I do thank them with all my heart as I know Derek would also want to if he could.

“I also want to say thank you so much to everyone who has sent messages of support. I’m sorry that I haven’t been able to respond to them but I hope you understand I’m focusing on Derek and my family right now.

“However, in quieter moments, I am seeing them and they are so comforting and wonderful to read.

Kate Garraway also thanked people for the many messages she has been receiving (PA)

“I am very aware that I’m not the only one going through this torture, there are thousands of families everywhere worried about their loved ones and hundreds more every day too that are having to deal with the worst news that their loved ones have been taken by this horrific virus.

“I want to send a message of love and support to all of you going through this. You are not alone, we must all stand together and support each other.

“And I’m praying to be able to be talking with you soon with some positive news. Love, Kate.”

She and Draper, who have been married since 2005, have a daughter and a son.

A statement shared by Garraway’s spokesman last week said: “Kate hasn’t been tested, however she has also been displaying mild symptoms, also since Monday, and as a result has been on strict isolation with her children at home.”

On Thursday night she shared a video on her Instagram account showing fireworks going off as part of the weekly round of national applause for NHS workers, dubbed #Clapforcarers.