Johnny Vegas gets head shaved with clippers on two-metre pole for charity

Johnny Vegas has said he “looked like he was kicked out of a circus” after he had his head shaved on live television.

The comedian had his hair cut by his friend, Paul Sculthorpe, who wielded a pair of clippers attached to a two-metre stick so the pair could observe social distancing rules.

Before the hair cut, which was filmed live for Channel 4’s The Steph Show to raise money for charity The Steve Prescott Foundation, Vegas told host Steph McGovern he felt: “A bit apprehensive but what else am I going to do with it?

“It’s not like I’ve built my career on my locks.”

As the clippers approached, Vegas said: “People have been amazing with their donations toward this.

“I want to look good and feel good, even if I’m self-isolating.”

As a large chunk of hair was taken out of the middle of the front of his head, he exclaimed: “Nooo! This is why we have meetings!”

He added: “I look like something from Les Miserables. I feel like I’ve joined the Marines.

“I would be in a very dark place if it wasn’t for charity, wouldn’t I?

“I look like I’ve been kicked out of a circus!”

Vegas said he was going to visit a school later in the day to take some Easter eggs to the children of key workers but added: “I’m not sure if that is a good idea now – I’m turning into one (an egg).”