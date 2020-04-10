Graham Norton hosts very different version of his chat show

Graham Norton hosted a stripped-back version of his chat show, with celebrity guests appearing via video stream amid the coroanvirus pandemic.

Norton presented a 30-minute programme much different to what fans may have been used to, with the trademark banter on the famous red sofa replaced with virtual interviews.

“Is this The Graham Norton Show? Well, it’s as close as we can get it,” the host joked as he opened the show.

WE ARE BACK! Join Graham this tonight for a special episode! On @BBCOne. #TheGNShow pic.twitter.com/PkePHpFyks — Graham Norton Show (@TheGNShow) April 10, 2020

Despite the challenges of broadcasting amid a lockdown, Norton still attracted a star-studded guestlist, with Michael Buble, Michael Sheen, Martin Freeman, and Daisy Haggard joining for a chat and singer Celeste performing from her bedroom.

Canadian crooner Buble appeared from the basement of his home in Vancouver and discussed how he and wife Luisana Lopilato were handling home schooling their three children.

“We are doing it, but I am not great at it,” Buble said. “We are adapting and I’m learning new things; I felt guilty about the kids being on their iPads or watching TV until I muted the screen and turned the subtitles on and now, they are kind of reading – I killed two birds…”

Everything singer Buble, 44, was one of the first major artists to postpone his tour as the full gravity of the coronavirus outbreak became apparent.

He said the cancellations were similar to when he stopped a tour when his oldest son, Noah, was diagnosed with cancer.

He added: “The day they say, ‘We are all good’ I’ll be back on stage.”

Freeman and Haggard are starring in Sky comedy Breeders and joked about the strong language in the series.

“Apparently you are not supposed to swear in front of kids!” Freeman said.

“Actually, there were two versions of the script – a mild one for in front of the kids and then another sweary version that they had to wear headphones for.”

And Sheen appeared to discuss his new drama Quiz, which tells the story of the Who Wants To Be A Millionaire cheating scandal.

Sheen, who plays host Chris Tarrant, put on a mock quiz for Norton, who enlisted a famous phone a friend in the shape of Dame Judi Dench.

Celeste performed her new single Strange from her bedroom.