First look at Netflix’s new dating series Too Hot To Handle

Netflix will air a new dating series which has a dramatic twist.

The show, called Too Hot To Handle, will see 10 singletons from around the world gathered in a tropical paradise.

The contestants will be hoping to find their next true love – but they may not engage in any kissing or other physical “hanky panky” at all.

If couples can’t stick to the rules, the 100,000 dollar prize money up for grabs is reduced with every misdemeanour.

At the end of March Netflix confirmed that dating show Love Is Blind will return for a second season.

The series, in which couples got engaged without ever seeing each other after talking while in isolated pods, was an internet phenomenon.

Too Hot To Handle is on Netflix from April 17.