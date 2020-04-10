Ben Affleck among A-listers going head-to-head in virtual poker tournament

Ben Affleck is among the A-list stars going head-to-head in a virtual poker tournament to raise money for the coronavirus relief effort.

Affleck will be joined by Breaking Bad’s Bryan Cranston, Spider-Man actor Tobey Maguire, Mad Men’s Jon Hamm and Ozark’s Jason Bateman in aid of Feeding America, the US food bank organisation.

NFL star Tom Brady, Maroon 5’s Adam Levine, Curb Your Enthusiasm’s Cheryl Hines and comedian Sarah Silverman will also take part in the tournament, among others.

Affleck said on Instagram they had already raised more than one million dollars (£802,000) for Feeding America, adding “their work is more critical than ever before”.

The game – Texas hold ’em – will be open to 75 people, while fans can watch the tournament online from 7pm UK time on Saturday.

Poker commentators Justin Kelly and Michael Loncar will host.