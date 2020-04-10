A Good Friday: Dua Lipa scores charts success

Dua Lipa has said she is “grateful for all the love and the support especially during these difficult times” as she earned her first UK number one album spot on the charts.

Her second album, Future Nostalgia, is also the first record by a solo female artist to top the album charts so far in 2020, according to the Official Charts Company.

Records from Stormzy, Justin Bieber, Eminem and Lewis Capaldi have been among the albums topping the UK charts since the beginning of the year.

The 24-year-old told OfficialCharts.com: “Getting a number one in my home country is a dream come true. I’m so grateful for all the love and the support especially during these difficult times. Sending love to all of you and thank you for everything.”

The album release date was brought forward after it leaked online and she was previously pipped to the post for the top album spot by Australian band 5 Seconds Of Summer.

The Weeknd’s Blinding Lights earned the singles top spot for a seventh week (Ian West/PA)

Lewis Capaldi’s Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent is in the second position, The Weeknd’s After Hours in third and Harry Styles’s Fine Line occupies the fourth album chart spot.

Billie Eilish’s album When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? is in the fifth position.

This week, the singles chart is once again dominated by The Weeknd’s Blinding Lights as it earns the top spot for a seventh week.

Dua Lipa’s singles Physical and Don’t Start Now are both featured in the singles chart’s top five in fourth and fifth positions respectively.

A third single from her, Break My Heart, is in the seventh spot on the album chart, making it the second consecutive week she has three songs in the top 10 singles charts.

According to the Official Charts Company, she is the second English woman to have three simultaneous top 10 songs, with Dame Vera Lynn being the only other woman to achieve the same thing in 1952 on the first-ever Official Singles Chart.

Matt Lucas’s charity song Thank You Baked Potato is in position number 34 on the singles chart.

All money raised by the former Little Britain star’s song will go towards FeedNHS, an initiative set up to raise £1 million to get 6,000 meals per day into London hospitals for critical care staff working during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The song is an updated version of one Lucas performed two decades ago on comedy quiz show Shooting Stars.