New chart reveals Sir Elton John’s most successful songs

Your Song has topped a list of Sir Elton John’s most successful songs, as the singer marks the the 50th anniversary of the release of his self-titled studio album.

PRS for Music, the organisation which represents the rights of over 145,500 songwriters, composers and music publishers, compiled a chart chart of Sir Elton’s most streamed, downloaded, broadcast and performed songs in the UK.

Topping the list is Your Song, the opening track on the record Elton John, which was released on April 10 1970.

It was Sir Elton’s breakthrough single and his first track to chart in the UK.

Last year, it received more than 3.7 million seconds (or six continuous weeks) of UK radio airtime and over the years it has been covered numerous times, including standout renditions from Sir Rod Stewart, Ellie Goulding and Lady Gaga.

New versions of the love song were recorded in 1999, when Sir Elton guest-starred as himself in The Simpsons’ Valentine’s Day special, and in 2001, when it featured in Baz Luhrmann’s movie Moulin Rouge, performed by Ewan McGregor.

Your Song was certified Platinum by the British Phonographic Industry in 2019.

The chart was based on UK streams, downloads, broadcasts and public performance data provided by PRS for Music for the period January 1 2019 to December 31 2019.

The second song on the list is Rocket Man, which was also the title of the Sir Elton biopic which was released last year, starring Taron Egerton in the title role.

Also featured on the list are Don’t Go Breaking My Heart, his first UK chart-topping single and I Don’t Feel Like Dancin’, co-written by Sir Elton with Jason Sellards and Scott Hoffman and performed by Scissor Sisters.

Candle in the Wind, which was originally written in honour of Marilyn Monroe in 1973 and called Goodbye Norma Jean, was re-recorded as a tribute to Diana, Princess of Wales, in 1997, and also appears on the list, as well as I’m Still Standing and Circle Of Life, from the soundtrack to the Disney animation The Lion King.

PRS for Music’s chart of Sir Elton John’s most successful songs:

1. Your Song

2. Rocket Man

3. I’m Still Standing

4. Circle Of Life

5. Can You Feel The Love Tonight

6. Don’t Let the Sun Go Down On Me

7. Don’t Go Breaking My Heart

8. Candle In The Wind

9. Tiny Dancer

10. Crocodile Rock

11.Sorry Seems To Be The Hardest Word

12. Goodbye Yellow Brick Road

13. Nikita

14. Sacrifice

15. Daniel

16. I Don’t Feel Like Dancin’

17. Sad Songs Say So Much

18. Benny And The Jets

19. Saturday Night’s Alright (For Fighting)

20. I Guess That’s Why They Call It The Blues