Liam Payne says One Direction are in talks to celebrate 10th anniversary

Liam Payne has revealed One Direction have discussed ways of celebrating the band’s 10-year anniversary.

Payne said he has been in contact with Harry Styles, Niall Horan and Louis Tomlinson over ways of marking the milestone in July.

However, he did not confirm if Zayn Malik, who quit One Direction in 2015, would be involved.

(left to right) Liam Payne, Louis Tomlinson, Harry Styles and Niall Horan of One Direction, who have discussed ways of marking their 10th anniverary (Joe Giddens/PA)

Payne told The Sun: “We’ve got a 10-year anniversary coming up so we’ve all been speaking together a lot over the last few weeks which has been really nice.

“To hear a lot of people’s voices and seeing old content and different things that we haven’t seen for a long time or never seen before, it’s very interesting.

“At the moment I’m not sure what I’m allowed to say. There’s a number of different things that we are all working on to try and make happen and people are forwarding emails around.

“But more than anything it’s just been a real good time for us to connect together again.”

One Direction formed on The X Factor in July 2010 and went on to become one of the most successful boy bands ever, selling more than 50 million records around the world.

They went on indefinite hiatus in 2016 and each member has since pursued a solo career.