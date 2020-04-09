George and Amal Clooney donate over one million dollars to coronavirus fight

George and Amal Clooney have donated more than one million dollars (£807,000) to the coronavirus relief effort, including money for the NHS.

The couple, who have a home in Berkshire, are understood to have donated money to six causes.

That includes a total of 300,000 dollars (£242,000) to the NHS, the relief effort in the Lombardy region of Italy and the Lebanese Food Bank.

Amal, an internationally renowned human rights lawyer, was born in Lebanon.

The couple also donated 250,000 dollars (£202,000) to both the Motion Picture and Television home, of which Hollywood star George is a board member, and to the US actors’ union SAG-AFTRA Fund.

The same sum went to the Los Angeles Mayor’s Fund, which helps provide childcare for the city’s emergency service and health care workers.

The donation was first reported by Deadline. Other celebrities to donate towards the coronavirus fight include Angelina Jolie, who pledged one million dollars to combat child hunger.

Rihanna’s Clara Lionel Foundation donated five million dollars (£4 million) towards organisations in the US and around the world.

Former California governor and Hollywood star Arnold Schwarzenegger pledged one million dollars to a fund supplying resources to frontline medical staff while Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively donated the same sum to two food bank charities.