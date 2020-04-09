CBBC to broadcast Broom Cupboard live from presenters’ homes

CBBC has moved Broom Cupboard into the homes of its children’s presenters in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Broom Cupboard, or CBBC HQ as it is now known, is where presenters tell viewers what is broadcasting next on the channel.

On Wednesday Rhys Stephenson became the first presenter to broadcast the segment live from home for the first time in its 44-year history.

Philip Schofield is among the famous faces to have broadcast from the Broom Cupboard (Ian West/PA)

Stephenson said: “I’m looking forward to entertaining the CBBC viewers straight from my living room and giving our CBBC viewers an insight into my home life and over the coming weeks. Our viewers will meet my family with my younger sisters and mum all temporarily joining the CBBC HQ family.”

Joe Tasker will broadcast live from his home on Thursday evening.

Famous faces including Zoe Ball, Philip Schofield and Andi Peters have presented from the Broom Cupboard in the past.