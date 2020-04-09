BBC Proms delays season announcement amid coronavirus crisis

The BBC Proms has announced it will delay the announcement of its season amid the coronavirus crisis, but is still hopeful that the music festival “will be part of the summer this year”.

The eight-week season of daily orchestral classical music concerts is due to begin on July 17, with most events taking place in the Royal Albert Hall, which is currently closed in a bid to slow the spread of the illness.

The BBC has said the festival will now be adapted and changed to the one originally drawn up to celebrate its 125th anniversary.

A statement said: “Like all cultural organisations, we at the BBC Proms are currently dealing with unprecedented challenges and uncertainty.

“We are still hoping that the Proms will be part of the summer this year, although that will involve adapting and changing the festival we originally planned.

“We are working hard to find the best way to deliver Sir Henry Wood’s mission to make the best classical music available to the widest possible audience.

“Due to the current situation we are delaying the announcement of our season, the publication of the Official Proms Guide and tickets won’t be going on sale on May 16 as had been planned.

“We are closely following developing news and guidance from the Government and public health authorities, and will update everyone with our plans for the 125th-anniversary season of the Proms by the end of May.

“Our number one priority will always be the safety of everyone involved with, and attending the Proms.

“All of us at the BBC Proms stand with music lovers everywhere and cultural friends and artists around the world affected by Covid-19.”

Arts events around the world have been cancelled and rescheduled because of the coronavirus crisis, including Glastonbury festival, Coachella, and the Cannes film festival.