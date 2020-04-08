Singer Rebecca Black comes out as ‘queer’

Singer Rebecca Black has revealed she identifies as “queer”.

Black, best known for the 2011 viral hit Friday, said she recently broke up with a woman, leading her to publicly discuss her sexuality.

Speaking on the Dating Straight podcast, Black, 22, said: “I was dating someone and I know they might watch this. But one of the reasons that we went through this break-up was because I was really needed alone time, not from them, but just in general.

“But I’m doing okay… every day really is different.”

Speaking about putting a label on her sexuality, Black said: “I made a conscious decision to not like ‘come out’ but to just like, I don’t know, people started asking and I stopped responding. I’m still in the process it feels like.”

She added: “Every day is different, it’s something that over the past few years I’ve obviously been having a lot of conversations with myself about… and with you guys, my friends and my family.

“To me, the word ‘queer’ feels really nice. I have dated a lot of different types of people, and I just don’t really know what the future holds. Some days, I feel a little more on the ‘gay’ side than others.”

Queer is a word often used to describe sexual and gender identities other than straight and cisgender.

For many people, it is used when they do not feel they fit neatly into specific categories or identities.