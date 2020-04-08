Rapper Drake opens doors to extravagant Toronto mansion

Drake has allowed cameras into his 50,000 square foot Toronto mansion.

The property boasts a basketball court, recording studio, atmospheric indoor swimming pool, awards room and bathtub carved from a slab of black marble.

Dubbed The Embassy, the house is inspired by traditional Beaux Arts architecture, which nods to classical Greek and Roman forms.

Once you've finished filming your Toosie Slide TikTok challenge, check out all the rooms you didn't see in Drake's video. There's a ton to see, and you can see it all here. ? https://t.co/5OzNeiZjdY pic.twitter.com/I7L4MC8LXf — Architectural Digest (@ArchDigest) April 8, 2020

The Canadian rapper, 33, allowed Architectural Digest magazine to profile his home.

He told the outlet: “Because I was building it in my hometown, I wanted the structure to stand firm for 100 years. I wanted it to have a monumental scale and feel.

“It will be one of the things I leave behind, so it had to be timeless and strong.”

The first stop chez Drake is, of course, the awards room. Home is where the Grammys are, right? pic.twitter.com/Cu7UIZMKxt — Architectural Digest (@ArchDigest) April 8, 2020

Decorations include sculptures by American artist Kaws, a hallway filled with sports stars’ jerseys, and an awards room featuring his Grammy Awards.

The house also sports a 3,200 square foot master-bedroom suite, with an additional 1,100 square feet of covered terraces.

He said: “The bedroom is where I come to decompress from the world at the end of the night and where I open my eyes to seize the day.

No tour would be complete without a stop by Drake's tantalizing black-marble pool. This house *literally* has everything. pic.twitter.com/cx2kcSl8Cl — Architectural Digest (@ArchDigest) April 8, 2020

“The bed lets you float, the shower lets you escape and gather your thoughts, and the closet makes you want to talk to yourself while you’re getting dressed.”

Canadian architectural and interior designer Ferris Rafauli designed the property.

He told the magazine: “Once you’ve chosen a certain style, you can dance within that style.”