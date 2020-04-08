Peter Kay’s Car Share to return for audio episode in effort to cheer fans

Peter Kay’s Car Share will return for a special audio-only episode on Friday, the BBC has announced.

The episode will see Kay and Sian Gibson reprise their roles as supermarket assistant manager John Redmond and promotions rep Kayleigh Kitson and will be available on iPlayer.

The series, penned by Kay and Paul Coleman, finished in May 2018 with a finale that drew six million viewers.

Kay said: “It’s a horrific situation right now we’re all going through and like so many I felt compelled to try and do something positive in an effort to cheer people in some way.

“Sian Gibson, Paul Coleman and myself got together via t’internet and wrote a new short episode of Car Share in an effort to try and cheer people up.

“It’s all happened very quickly, in fact it didn’t exist a week ago. Obviously we weren’t able to film anything because of the lockdown but I hope people will use their imagination and enjoy listening.

“I’ve given the episode to the good people at BBC iPlayer and it’ll be available to listen to from Good Friday 10th April.

Advertising

“Here’s hoping people enjoying having John and Kayleigh back. Lord knows we need it right now.”

Shane Allen, controller of BBC comedy, added: “We can’t thank Peter enough for giving up his time and effort to make this extra special treat happen in donating some much needed cheer to everybody for free.”

Peter Kay’s Car Share: Audio Special will be available on BBC iPlayer at 7pm on April 10