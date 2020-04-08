Advertising
Nicole Scherzinger ‘looking for right opportunity’ on Broadway or TV
The Pussycat Dolls singer said she has ‘other projects’ she is working on alongside the girl group.
Nicole Scherzinger has said she is “looking for the right opportunity” to act on Broadway or in a television programme.
The Pussycat Dolls star told HILuxury she has “other projects” she is working on alongside her music after the girl group got back together last year.
She said: “I’m always working on music for The Dolls, and my own music as a solo artist.
“I’m also reading scripts a lot, looking for the right opportunity.
“I want to do Broadway and possibly TV.”
Scherzinger previously starred as Grizabella in a West End production of Cats in 2014.
She also featured in a 2017 television remake of Dirty Dancing.
Scherzinger, 41, also revealed that when she was growing up, the singer Whitney Houston helped her come out of her shell.
She told the magazine: “I was quite shy when I was young and awkward.
“Imagine being this little brown child and not really feeling like I fit in.
“So, when I heard [Whitney’s] voice, something kind of ignited in me and I felt the power of it.
“I knew deep down inside – I hadn’t found my voice yet, but I knew that’s what I wanted to do.”
She added that the best way she knows “how to communicate” is through songs and music.
