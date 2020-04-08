Manic Street Preachers announce free arena show for NHS staff

Rock band the Manic Street Preachers have announced two arena shows to benefit NHS workers on the front line of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Welsh group will perform at the Cardiff Motorpoint Arena on December 4 and 5, with the first concert free for NHS staff.

The second will be ticketed, with all profits going to NHS Wales charities, the band said.

the Manics have announced 2 shows at the Cardiff Motorpoint Arena on 4th & 5th Dec 2020. The first night will be a free show for NHS staff, the second, tickets on sale to the public, with all profits going to NHS Wales charities. Tickets available on Friday 10th April @ 7pm. pic.twitter.com/4ctNECw2Jp — ManicStreetPreachers (@Manics) April 8, 2020

In a statement, they said: “We wanted to do something to show our appreciation, love and respect for the NHS and its amazing brave workers.

“One free show and one fundraising show seemed the best way for us to express our deep gratitude for all their heroic work.”

Tickets will be available on Friday April 10 at 7pm.

Manic Street Preachers formed in Blackwood, Wales, in 1986.

Advertising

They have sold more than 10 million records around the world and headlined major events including Glastonbury and T In The Park.

They have supported left-wing figures including Tony Benn and Arthur Scargill while their music has explored political themes including relations between the US and Cuba.

They are not the first artists to announce a free concert for NHS staff. Paul Heaton and Jacqui Abbott, previously members of the Beautiful South, will perform in Nottingham.

Rick Astley has also announced a free gig.