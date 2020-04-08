Joel Dommett to broadcast from home with new ITV2 show

Joel Dommett will offer insight into his life at home with wife Hannah Cooper as he presents a new show from his house during lockdown.

The comedian will front Home Alone With Joel Dommett, which will celebrate the different entertaining ways the country is filling their days as they stay at home to slow the spread of coronavirus.

The Masked Singer presenter will broadcast from the house he shares with his wife as he hosts celebrity call-ins, comedy interviews and games with self-isolated viewers.

Joel Dommett left and Hannah Cooper (Ian West/PA)

He said: “I’m so excited to try and cheer up the nation in this extraordinary time from my own home.

“I have limited resources – a camera, the internet and my wife. We could either make porn, or a show for ITV2. We decided on the latter – although both would make people laugh.”

Paul Mortimer, head of digital channels at ITV, said: “Home Alone With Joel Dommett is the perfect show to put a smile on the faces of ITV2 viewers, many of whom are holed up indoors.

“Joel’s joyous brand of comedy, fun and games will reflect the uplifting, often hilarious things Britain is getting up to to pass the time on lockdown.”

Home Alone With Joel Dommett will start on ITV 2 at 10pm on April 19.