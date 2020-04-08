Gemma Atkinson glad Gorka Marquez is her ‘cell mate’ during lockdown

Gemma Atkinson has said she is glad Gorka Marquez is her “cell mate” during the lockdown as she does not normally get to spend this much time with her partner.

The actress said the couple have generally had a “long-distance” relationship because they have lived in different places and the Strictly Come Dancing star is often away touring.

She wrote on Instagram: “Since me and Gorks got together our whole relationship has technically been long-distance.

“The first year living in separate cities followed by us moving in together but his tours and Strictly taking him away for weeks at a time.”

Atkinson, 35, added that Marquez went away on tour for three weeks when their daughter Mia “was just two days old”.

“I keep reminding myself of that in this lockdown.

“Although circumstances aren’t great for anyone, we’re never going to get this length of time together in one go again. Ever.”

Gemma Atkinson (Ian West/PA)

She joked that it is “kind of annoying” when he watches the Spanish news on loud “because they talk so fast”, but added that she is “glad that he’s my cell mate in all of this”.

“I wouldn’t be locked down with anyone else.”

Atkinson and Marquez, 29, met on the 2017 series of Strictly, when she was partnered with Aljaz Skorjanec and he was dancing with singer Alexandra Burke.

Atkinson gave birth to Mia last July.