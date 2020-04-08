Folk singer John Prine dies aged 73 after contracting coronavirus

Folk singer John Prine has died at the age of 73 due to complications from coronavirus, his management has said.

The singer-songwriter, one of the most influential figures in US folk and country music, had been in a critical condition after contracting Covid-19.

He died on Tuesday at a hospital in Nashville, Tennessee, his management said. The cause of death was complications from the virus, they added.

Two-time Grammy winner Prine had been in hospital since last month and his wife and manager, Fiona, said on March 17 that she had tested positive for coronavirus.

RIP John Prine. This sucks. — Taika Waititi (@TaikaWaititi) April 8, 2020

Country music singer Margo Price was among those paying tribute to Prine, who Rolling Stone called “one of America’s greatest songwriters”.

She tweeted: “It hurts so bad to read the news. I am gutted. My hero is gone. My friend is gone. We’ll love you forever John Prine.”

Oscar-winning filmmaker Taika Waititi said: “RIP John Prine. This sucks.”

Advertising

And actress Rosanna Arquette shared a playlist of Prine’s music and wrote: “God bless you John Prine rest in power.”

Mix – For John Prine https://t.co/DksUkBK5xK via @YouTube. God bless you John Prine rest in power. — Rosanna Arquette?✌? (@RoArquette) April 8, 2020

Prine was born in Maywood, Illinois, and learned to play the guitar at the age of 14. After returning from West Germany where he served in the US military, Prine moved to Chicago and began writing songs.

Critical acclaim soon followed and he released his self-titled debut album in 1971.

Over his more than 50-year career, Prine is considered one of the most influential songwriters of his generation, known throughout his more than 50-year-career for lyrics about love and life and for his social commentary.

Prine fought cancer twice, most recently battling lung cancer in 2013. The surgeries affected his voice but he continued to make music and to tour.