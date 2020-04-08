Elaine Paige sets challenge to write and record musical theatre song in 24 hours

Elaine Paige has challenged cast members of an Olivier award-winning show to write and record a brand new musical theatre song in 24 hours.

The West End star asked cast members of the Showstopper! improvised musical to come up with a song in the style of West Side Story.

The recording, which will be created with the cast all in different locations, will then be shared on social media.

So while we're all being good and staying at home I thought I'd challenge @TheShowstoppers to come up with something special ….. #COVID19 #StayHome #StayAtHomeSaveLives #StayAtHome …see you all this time tomorrow! pic.twitter.com/PMjC54BaMO — Elaine Paige (@elaine_paige) April 8, 2020

Announcing the challenge on Twitter, Paige said: “What I think I’d like you to write is a song about staying indoors because we all know we have got to do that, right?

“That’s not all though, I think I’d also like you to write it in the style of West Side Story which, of course, is my favourite all-time musical.

“So I’m setting down the gauntlet and I can’t wait to hear the finished song.”

Five cast members from the musical will be taking part in the challenge.

(Matt Crossick/PA)

They will have to compose the music, write lyrics, learn the parts and perform it in front of a camera.

Adam Meggido, the artistic director of Showstopper!, said: “With our regular West End show and tour dates cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic, we wanted to set ourselves a new challenge given that we are all in different locations – which is a first for us.”

The finished song will be posted online at 11am on Thursday.