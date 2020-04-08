Disney says its streaming service has hit 50 million paid subscribers

Disney’s streaming service has achieved 50 million paid subscribers around the world within five months of launching, the entertainment giant has said.

Disney+, which arrived in the UK in March, offers a library of content from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars and National Geographic.

Tom Holland stars in animated film Onward, which is available to stream on Disney+ (Lauren Hurley/PA)

It also hosts new original programming exclusive to the service.

Netflix, by far the biggest player in the streaming service space, had more than 167 million subscribers in January.

Kevin Mayer, Chairman of Walt Disney direct-to-consumer & international, said: “We’re truly humbled that Disney+ is resonating with millions around the globe, and believe this bodes well for our continued expansion throughout Western Europe and into Japan and all of Latin America later this year.

“Great storytelling inspires and uplifts, and we are in the fortunate position of being able to deliver a vast array of great entertainment rooted in joy and optimism on Disney+.”

The Disney+ platform first launched in the US last November and is seen as the latest challenger to the likes of Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and Apple TV+.