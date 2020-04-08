Bruce Willis shaves daughter Tallulah’s head in quarantine

Bruce Willis shaved the head of daughter Tallulah while in quarantine amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The Hollywood star, 65, is isolating with ex-wife Demi Moore, 57, and their daughters Rumer, 31, Scout, 28 and Tallulah, 26.

In footage shared on Instagram, Die Hard actor Willis shaves Tallulah’s head.

“Gorgeous! Look at her,” a voice says, while another, thought to be Rumer, tells Tallulah, “You look like Joan of Arc, dude.”

Fans were quick to point out Tallulah looked like her mother, who shaved her head for 1997 action film GI Jane.

Tallulah later posed topless with her new haircut in a picture taken by Rumer.

Earlier this week, the family shared a group picture from their home, showing them wearing matching green and white striped pyjamas.

Willis and Moore tied the knot in 1987 and finalised their divorce in 2000.