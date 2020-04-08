British Summer Time Festival latest major entertainment event to be cancelled

The British Summer Time Festival has become the latest major entertainment event to be cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Organisers said axing the festival in London’s Hyde Park was “the only possible outcome” amid the crisis, adding “safety always comes first”.

BST had been due to host some of the biggest names in music in July, including Post Malone, Little Mix, Kendrick Lamar, Pearl Jam, Taylor Swift and Duran Duran.

It is with a heavy heart that we have decided not to go ahead with BST Hyde Park 2020. Please read our full statement below or here: https://t.co/MlVFWx3o02 Sending you all love and positivity during these difficult times. Look after yourselves, stay safe, and see you next year. pic.twitter.com/ETj6CiyZE0 — BST Hyde Park (@BSTHydePark) April 8, 2020

In a statement, organisers said: “In addition to the Government rightly enforcing a prolonged period of social isolation, we would not want to place any extra strain on the emergency services, who we are lucky enough to have working alongside us at our events.

“We have the utmost respect for them and wish to express our admiration for their dedication and professionalism, which is proving so vital at this time.

“We also have a responsibility to our staff, fans, event workers, suppliers and sponsors, so we have been closely monitoring all developments before making a final decision.

“We would like to thank them for their excellent work and we look forward to seeing you all next year when we can celebrate once again.”

Fans who have already bought tickets will be contacted by ticket agents from May 6, BST said, which will allow them “time to review future plans and provide full information on the ticket refund process”.

The statement added: “We look forward to welcoming you back in 2021 and will be in touch about plans soon. In the meantime, please follow the advice and stay safe.”

BST is the latest major entertainment event to fall victim to coronavirus. The Glastonbury festival was postponed until next year while Coachella was pushed back to October.

The Isle Of Wight Festival was also cancelled while stars including Sir Elton John, Harry Styles and Camila Cabello have been forced to delay their tours.