Advertising
Lorraine Kelly thanks fans after emotional GMB appearance with daughter
She appeared on Good Morning Britain to give an update about life in Singapore.
Lorraine Kelly has thanked fans who sent messages of support after she was overcome with emotion after her daughter Rosie appeared on Good Morning Britain live from Singapore.
The TV star appeared to choke back tears as she told Rosie Smith, 25, that she missed her as she made a guest appearance on the breakfast TV show.
Smith, who is currently living in Singapore, told viewers about daily life in the country and Kelly told her: “It’s so good to talk to you, it’s so good to see your wee face, I do miss you.
“Stay safe love.”
Dr Hilary added:”Rosie, lovely to see you talking to your mum about serious stuff and I’m sure you will catch up on the personal stuff later.”
Kelly received a string of compliments about her daughter and wrote on Twitter: “Thanks for you lovely comments about @SmithKRosie – much appreciated. I’m biased but she’s terrific xxxx.”
Advertising
Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.