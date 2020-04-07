David Beckham backs campaign to provide hot meals to key workers

David Beckham has backed a campaign to provide meals for key workers and healthcare staff working on the frontline in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

One Million Meals has been providing hot and healthy meals to workers around the country.

There has been ongoing demand from hospitals including Queen Elizabeth Hospital, Savernake Community Hospital Wiltshire, Watford General Hospital, Leicester Royal Infirmary, Birmingham City Hospital and Epsom and St Helier Hospitals.

The organisation has said it has served thousands of meals in the last week but has been overwhelmed by the rising demand and is asking for donations through GoFundMe.

Beckham said: “One Million Meals is doing great work on getting nutritious and healthy meals to key workers and healthcare staff. Your support can make a difference.”

One Million Meals is described as “a charitable initiative of social entrepreneurs, doctors and food-preneurs”, which is working to feed free and nutritious meals to frontline workers.

The GoFundMe page was set up five days ago and by Tuesday it had raised more than £11,000 of its £50,000 target.