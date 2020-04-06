Tributes paid to ‘film icon’ Honor Blackman following her death at 94

Former James Bond star Honor Blackman has been hailed a “film icon” following her death at the age of 94.

The British actress is best known for starring alongside Sir Sean Connery in Goldfinger.

Blackman played the memorably named Pussy Galore and is perhaps the most famous Bond girl in the franchise’s history.

“Today we mark the passing of a film icon, Honor Blackman who shall forever be remembered as Pussy Galore in Goldfinger. She was an extraordinary talent and a beloved member of the Bond family. Our thoughts are with her family at this time.” Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli pic.twitter.com/pXnidipKLJ — James Bond (@007) April 6, 2020

She was 38 when she shot to international fame in Goldfinger as the no-nonsense Galore, who initially rebuffs Bond’s advances before succumbing in a barn. Blackman was also known for TV roles in The Avengers and The Upper Hand.

Following news of her death on Monday, Bond producers Michael G Wilson and Barbara Broccoli said Blackman was a “film icon”.

Blackman’s fellow Bond girl and 1970s screen siren Britt Ekland has also paid tribute.

As Pussy Galore, you were one of the first Bond Girls and as Mary Goodnight, I am proud to have followed in your footsteps, we did some fun things together over the years!Rip Honor Blackman — Britt Ekland (@BrittEkland) April 6, 2020

Ekland, who starred alongside Sir Roger Moore in The Man with the Golden Gun, tweeted: “As Pussy Galore, you were one of the first Bond Girls and as Mary Goodnight, I am proud to have followed in your footsteps, we did some fun things together over the years! Rip Honor Blackman.”

Comedian and actor David Walliams said: “Farewell Honor Blackman. She will live forever as Pussy Galore in Goldfinger.”

Good Morning Britain host Piers Morgan described Blackman as a “wonderful actress and my favourite of all the Bond girls”.

RIP Honor Blackman, 94. A wonderful actress, and my favourite of all the Bond girls when she played Pussy Galore in Goldfinger. She died of natural causes. Her family said she was ‘an extraordinary combination of beauty, brains and physical prowess’. Yes she was. What a life. pic.twitter.com/odS791EqfX — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) April 6, 2020

He added: “What a life.”

Star Trek actor William Shatner tweeted to say Blackman had died, adding a sad face emoji.

British film director Edgar Wright said: “RIP, ultimate Bond Girl and original Avenger, Honor Blackman.”

Farewell Pussy Galore.The wonderful Honor Blackman has left the stage. pic.twitter.com/JjEqHQwPUP — John Challis (@BeingBoycie) April 6, 2020

John Challis, best known for playing Boycie in Only Fools And Horses, tweeted: “Farewell Pussy Galore. The wonderful Honor Blackman has left the stage.”

Blackman’s family said: “As well as being a much adored mother and grandmother, Honor was an actor of hugely prolific creative talent; with an extraordinary combination of beauty, brains and physical prowess, along with her unique voice and a dedicated work ethic she achieved an unparalleled iconic status in the world of film and entertainment and with absolute commitment to her craft and total professionalism in all her endeavours she contributed to some of the great films and theatre productions of our times.”