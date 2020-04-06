Rob Lowe latest to join Tiger King craze with comedic photo

Rob Lowe has joined Tiger King’s roster of celebrity fans.

The West Wing actor dressed up as the hit Netflix show’s star, Joe Exotic, in a photo shared to Instagram.

Dubbing himself Rob Exotic, the 56-year-old quipped that he and screenwriter Ryan Murphy were working on their own version of the “insane story”.

He told his 1.5 million followers: “Rob Exotic. UPDATE: Ryan Murphy and I will be developing our version of this insane story. Stay tuned!”

The docu-series has become a phenomenon since it launched on Netflix, and Chrissy Teigen, Gwyneth Paltrow and Jared Leto are among its celebrity fans.

The series follows eccentric exotic animal park owner Joe Exotic, real name Joseph Maldonado-Passage, and other big cat breeders in the US, as well as the industry’s bizarre underworld.

Exotic, who was jailed for attempting to hire a hitman to kill animal rights campaigner Carole Baskin, has been the break-out star of the show.

Leto has also been captivated by Exotic, photoshopping his own face on to the same picture and hosting a Tiger King viewing party on social media.

He also shared a string of photos of himself dressed up as Exotic in his trademark outlandish outfits, complete with a cuddly tiger.

Rainn Wilson, one of the stars of the US version of The Office, shared an altered photo of his character, Dwight Schrute, superimposed on to Exotic’s face.

He captioned it: “Dwight Exotic.”

Paltrow revealed herself to be a fan of the show, commenting on a fan theory about Baskin on Instagram.

Big Little Lies star Zoe Kravitz shared her passion for the show when she posted photos of star Doc Antle on stage with Britney Spears during her famous performance with a snake at the 2001 MTV VMAs.

She wrote: “Well friends. i think this might be the end of the ‘this is important’ series. because nothing will ever be more important, than this … it’s been real. it’s been important … thank you and goodbye.”

– Tiger King is streaming on Netflix now.