Lin-Manuel Miranda and original Hamilton cast reunite for birthday surprise

Lin-Manuel Miranda and the original cast of Hamilton have surprised a little girl whose trip to see the hit musical was cancelled due to the coronavirus crisis.

The composer and the original Broadway cast, including Leslie Odom Jr, Daveed Diggs, Renee Elise Goldsberry and Jonathan Groff, performed the show’s opening song over Zoom as part of John Krasinki’s new YouTube show Some Good News.

Nine-year-old Aubrey’s mother had tweeted at Miranda to say the trip to see the musical in Jacksonville was meant to be her ninth birthday present, and it was her “dream” to see the show.

She added that because the trip was cancelled, they watched Mary Poppins Returns, starring Krasinki’s wife Emily Blunt, instead.

“Since Lin-Manuel Miranda is in it, it’s kind of the same,” she told the duo, describing herself as a “million out of ten” Hamilton fan.

Blunt replied: “He’s like a back up dancer, I forget that he was even in it.”

Miranda then appeared on the Zoom call, when Krasinski told him: “We did a classy thing and we are sending her to New York and we are sending her to Hamilton in New York.

Miranda, said: “That’s amazing, I think we can top that right now though.”

The opening bars to the song started playing and the little girl said: “There are bunch of people just joining! That’s my favourite song from Hamilton!”

The full cast the performed the famous track as Aubrey, Krasinski and Blunt watched on.

After the performance, Krasinski told her: “We are bringing Hamilton to you.”

The Office star launched his YouTube show from his home to focus on positive news. The first episode featured an appearance from his former co-star Steve Carell.