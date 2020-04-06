Jodie Comer admits she was ‘terrified’ by premieres and photoshoots

Jodie Comer has said she was “terrified” by premieres and photoshoots when she first rose to fame starring in Killing Eve.

The actress, who has appeared on the cover of magazines including British Vogue and Elle, said she had learned to “surrender to it” and not take herself too seriously.

The 27-year-old said: “I lead a very normal life. My job has a different side to it, which is in the public domain and you were able to experience these very other-worldly… premieres and magazine shoots, which I’m actually having so much fun with now.

“I was kind of terrified of all that when I started out, and now I’m like: ‘Ah OK.’

“The more that you kind of surrender to it and have fun and not take yourself too seriously, the more enjoyable it can all be.

“So yeah, you’ve just got to take it in your stride, and not overthink it too much, I think.”

Comer was recently in France filming Sir Ridley Scott’s new historical drama The Last Duel, which also stars Matt Damon, Adam Driver and Ben Affleck.

Advertising

However, filming was called off due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Comer added: “I was filming. I was shooting a film with Ridley Scott which has now been put on hiatus, like the rest of the world.

Sir Ridley Scott was making a film starring Jodie Comer (Ian West/PA)

“And as much as I’d want to definitely be carrying on with that, I’ve actually been able to come home, unpack like seven suitcases because I haven’t been here, and I’ve thrown out so much rubbish.

Advertising

“And actually to have a bit of stillness, and be stationary, I’m actually really kind of… I’m a bit embarrassed to say I’m kind of enjoying it.

“But then, it’s like I was saying before, it’s week one for me, and I’ve got friends who are on week three, and they’re pulling their hair out.

“So, you can come back and ask me that in a couple of weeks and I’m sure the answer may be very different.”

Series three of Killing Eve picks up six months after the denouement of the second series and sees Villanelle, played by Comer, living in Barcelona.

Killing Eve returns to the BBC on Monday April 13.